Alan Murphy

Back to the drawing board for planned study on future of Galway hospitals

By GBFM News
February 23, 2018

Time posted: 4:28 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is going back to the drawing board after failing to find a suitable firm to carry out a feasibility study at the UHG and Merlin Park hospital sites in the city.

The health executive is hoping to do a study on the future of both sites, and how both can be used to improve the provision of health services for patients from Galway and across the region.

 

The options appraisal follow suggestions that UHG be moved to the Merlin Park site from its existing, congested location at Newcastle.

A team was due to be appointed in the coming weeks for the study, but the Saolta group says it did not qualify a suitable bid following the assessment of tenders.

The contract for the major study is now being readvertised to a wider market.

The deadline for submission of tenders to the HSE is March 23rd.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
