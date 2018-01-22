Baboró hosts “Wide Eyes” 1-4th Feb 2018

Baboró International Arts Festival for Children is proud to host “Wide Eyes” a European Celebration of Performing Arts for the Very Young.
This one-off, four-day event will feature a host of:
- Performances for school, crèche and families
- Professional development workshops
- Industry symposia
- Opportunities for European exchange
The event will feature fifteen new productions for 0-6 year olds, all of which have been developed specifically for this project and are intertwined with one another under the project’s overarching theme of ‘Wide Eyes’.
According to the project Coordinator ‘Wide Eyes’ are “the children’s big eyes, hungry for knowledge and eager to take in every detail of the world they see.” Roberto Frabetti
The incredibly diverse array of performances for the festival similarly conveys the “wide eyes” of the participating artists, who have created deeply innovate and moving ways of opening audience’s eyes to the world around them. The challenge set by this project was for the artists to step out of their comfort zone and take artistic risks in creating their performances. For a full programme of events click HERE
This event will mark the culmination of ‘Small size, Performing Arts for Early Years’, a four-year-long project, funded by Creative Europe.
Small size : A worldwide association dedicated to spreading and supporting the exchange of ideas on performing arts for early years throughout the world, Small size is rooted in the belief that “children, even the youngest ones, have the right to be viewed as spectators of today and not only of tomorrow.”
Wide Eyes is a one-off event specifically for 0-6 year olds, which will be of interest to early years groups, junior and senior infants. As the event host Baboró welcome bookings from early years groups such as; preschools, crèche and Montessori, junior and senior infants and those with additional needs.
Booking is on a first come, first served basis and capacities are very limited. Please complete your booking as soon as possible to avoid disappointment. Please call 091 562 642 for availability.
When booking, you can opt to ‘Ask the experts’ and the Baboró team will select an appropriate performance for your group.
Baboró’s dedicated Schools Liaison is there to assist you with Wide Eyes show selection, online bookings, or any other queries that you might have. Please do not hesitate to contact School Lisison assistant on [email protected] or phone 091 562 642
All schools & group bookings are processed through the dedicated Baboró Schools Box Office (not the Town Hall Theatre).