Baboró hosts “Wide Eyes” 1-4th Feb 2018

Baboró International Arts Festival for Children is proud to host “Wide Eyes” a European Celebration of Performing Arts for the Very Young.

This one-off, four-day event will feature a host of:

Performances for school, crèche and families

Professional development workshops

Industry symposia

Opportunities for European exchange

The event will feature fifteen new productions for 0-6 year olds, all of which have been developed specifically for this project and are intertwined with one another under the project’s overarching theme of ‘Wide Eyes’.

According to the project Coordinator ‘Wide Eyes’ are “the children’s big eyes, hungry for knowledge and eager to take in every detail of the world they see.” Roberto Frabetti