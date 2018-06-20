Award Winning Milliner Jennifer Wrynne to Judge SuperValu Ladies Day at Roscommon

Award-winning Irish hat designer Jennifer Wrynne has been announced as the celebrity judge at the SuperValu Ladies Day at Roscommon Racecourse on Monday, July 9.

From Mohill in County Leitrim, Jennifer launched her first hat collection in 2011 and specialises in creating luxurious hats and headpieces, especially for weddings and ladies days at the races.

Jennifer won ‘Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur’ competition in Leitrim winning a €20,000 prize for her business and now runs her very successful millinery and fashion boutique in the Powerscourt Townhouse in Dublin’s city centre.

Jennifer’s designs are frequently seen at the key Irish racing festivals, Royal Ascot and Cheltenham and her clientele includes Vogue Williams, Pippa O’Connor, Rosanna Davison, Suzanne Jackson, Sile Seoige, Maura Derrane and Claire Byrne.

Jennifer Wrynne commented: “I’m absolutely thrilled to judge the SuperValu Ladies Day at Roscommon on Monday, July 9, especially as Roscommon is one of my local tracks and I go to their ladies day every year. When I started in millinery, Sile Seoige and Pippa O’Connor wore my hats to judge Roscommon’s Ladies Day and it really boosted my business. I love colour and attention to detail, so I’ll be keeping an eye out for lots of vibrant shades, accessories and of course lots of wonderful hats.”

For the fourth year in a row, SuperValu stores in Roscommon will sponsor the annual ladies day event which attracts large crowds every year. The winner of the best dressed competition will walk away with a top prize of €1,200, while the nine runners-up will each receive €100. Last years winner was Corinna Hynes, mum of four from Beltra in County Sligo.

The following SuperValu shops are sponsoring the event:

Fleming’s SuperValu Roscommon

Smith’s SuperValu, Monksland

Duffy’s SuperValu, Ballaghaderreen

Glancy’s SuperValu, Carrick on Shannon

Keane’s SuperValu, Lanesboro

Cahill’s SuperValu, Castlerea

Michael Finneran, Roscommon Racecourse Manager, commented: “Local sponsorship is key to our success here at Roscommon and we are hugely grateful to the SuperValu stores for their generous sponsorship of our Ladies Day. This is one of our biggest racing days of the year and we are delighted to welcome Jennifer Wrynne as celebrity judge.”

The seven-race flat card goes to post at 5.50pm.

For further information or to book admission tickets visit www.roscommonracecourse.ie