Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are investigating an attempted break in Roscahill that left a young family traumatised.

A man dressed in black tried to force his way into a house in Doon East Roscahill on Sunday afternoon at 4.

The house was occupied by a family at the time, including two young children.

The suspect fled the scene and a grey saloon car, possibly connected, was seen driving at speed from the area.

The man is described as 6 feet tall, dressed in black, wearing a woolly hat.