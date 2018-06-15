ATHLETES FROM ACROSS CONNAUGHT DESCEND ON DUBLIN FOR THE SPECIAL OLYMPICS IRELAND GAMES OPENING CEREMONY

The Special Olympics Ireland Games got under way in Dublin tonight, as 1600 athletes descended on the city for the Opening Ceremony, ready to compete on a national stage this weekend.

Special Olympics athletes travelled to Dublin from right across Irelandtoday, including a delegation of 221 athletes from Connaught, supported by a coaching and management team of 95. Thousands attended the glittering event ceremony at Tallaght Stadium, welcoming Special Olympics athletes, coaches and volunteers from across Ireland.

President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins performed the official opening of the 2018 Special Olympics Ireland Games. The Opening Ceremony kicks off three full days of competition in what is set to be one of the largest and most prestigious sporting events to take place in Ireland in 2018.

Two athletes from each region were selected as torch and flag bearers, leading a procession into the stadium to open the Games, with athletes from Co. Roscommon and Co. Westmeath taking on the roles for Special Olympics Connaught.

Flag Bearer: Aoife Hegarty, 34, from Roscommon Town, Co. Roscommon (Aquatics)

Torch Bearer: John Keenan, 18, from Ballymore, Co. Westmeath (Gymnastic Artistic)

The Opening Ceremony featured exciting performances from well-known Irish acts such as Irish Folk Duo, Hudson Taylor and pop singer, Jake Carter. Ireland’s Got Talent finalists, Xquisite Dance Group also featured in an energetic performance and leading Irish DJ and record producer, John Gibbonsraised the roof with a Decades Disco, celebrating 40 years of Special Olympics in Ireland.

The Ireland Games run from 14-17 June in Dublin. 1,600 Special Olympics athletes from across Ireland will participate in 13 sports and Motor Activities Training. The athletes will be supported by 600 coaches and official delegates and 2,500 volunteers.

Team Connaught’s youngest athlete is 10 years of age and the and oldest is 76 years young.

The Games are set to be one of the largest and most prestigious sporting events to take place in Ireland in 2018 and selected athletes from these Games will go on to represent Team Ireland at the 2019 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Abu Dhabi.

The public can keep up to date with the news on the Special Olympics Ireland Games 2018 on Twitter, following@SOIreland and the hashtag, #IrelandGames. Further updates will be posted on the Special Olympics Ireland Facebook page, Facebook.com/SpecialOlympicsIreland/

Special Olympics Ireland Games June 2018 – Fast Facts

Special Olympics Ireland is a year-round sports training and competition programme for people with an intellectual disability. The benefits of participation in Special Olympics extend beyond the physical benefits of sport; it’s about team spirit, friendships and fun; it’s about a feeling of belonging and a sense of being part of a community. Special Olympics changes lives in so many different ways, enabling people with an intellectual disability to achieve and win not only in sport but in life too.

2018 Special Olympics Ireland Games

1,600 Special Olympics athletes from all corners of Ireland will participate in the 4-day residential Games in 13 sports competitions and a Motor Activities Training Programme.

What: 2018 Special Olympics Ireland Games

When: Thursday 14th – Sunday 17th June 2018

Who: 1,600 athletes

600 Coaches and Official Delegates

2,500 Volunteers

Sports

Athletics Gymnastics Badminton Kayaking Basketball Swimming Bocce Tenpin Bowling Equestrian Table Tennis Football Pitch and Putt Golf

Venues:

Sport Ireland National Sports Campus, Blanchardstown

Morton Stadium, Santry

Leisureplex, Blanchardstown

Cherry Orchard Equestrian Centre

St Margarets Golf Club

Irish Wheelchair Association, Clontarf

Royal Meath Pitch and Putt Club

National Aquatics Centre

Seapoint, Open Water Swimming

A comprehensive non-competitive Motor Activities Training Programme will be offered as part of the Games

The Games will include a Law Enforcement Torch Run prior to the Opening Ceremony of the Games. During the weekend of the Games, various cultural and entertainment items will be organised – giving athletes, families, volunteers and the public an opportunity to experience a true Olympics-style event. The athletes will also be able to avail of a Healthy Athlete Screening Programme and participate in other health related activities throughout the weekend.