Athenry’s David Kitt Selected as Ireland name side for European Boys Team Championship

Ireland side selected for European Boys Team Championship

Players from Rosslare, Athenry, Holywood, Slieve Russell, Lisburn and Kilkenny selected

The Golfing Union of Ireland have named the six players who will make up the Ireland team for the European Boys Team Championship at Kaskada Brno in Czech Republic from 10-14 July.

Kilkenny’s Mark Power and Rosslare’s John Brady will make their third appearance at European level while Lisburn’s Aaron Marshall, who currently leads the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit, will represent Ireland at the Europeans for the first time having been capped at the Boys Home Internationals in 2017. The three new caps are: David Kitt (Athenry), Tom McKibbin (Holywood) and Odhran Maguire (Slieve Russell).

Ireland made their return to the top flight in Europe last year at La Manga, where they placed sixth. In 2016, Ireland clinched the European Division 2 title at another Czech venue, Mlada Boleslav.

This year’s championship begins on Tuesday 10 July with the first of two rounds of stroke play qualifying. The five best cards will count towards the team score and the top eight teams will compete for the trophy across three days of match play combat, beginning on Thursday 12 July. Ireland last won the European Boys Team Championship in 1998 at Gullane, Scotland.

Ireland Boys Captain Alasdair Gibson (Knock) will accompany the side along with team manager Jimmy Duggan (Galway).

Ireland – European Boys Team Championship, Golf Resort Kaskada Brno, 10-14 July: John Brady (Rosslare), David Kitt (Athenry), Tom McKibbin (Holywood), Odhran Maguire (Slieve Russell), Aaron Marshall (Lisburn), Mark Power (Kilkenny).