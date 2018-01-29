15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Athenry Qualify For All-Ireland Intermediate Club Camogie Final – The Reaction

By Sport GBFM
January 29, 2018

Time posted: 12:44 pm

Athenry (Pictured above) are through to the All Ireland Intermediate final following a 6 point win over Waterford side, Lismore. In the difficult conditions, it was the Athenry girls led by Therese Maher, Jessica Gill and Rebecca Glynn who were quick to adapt. At half time time they led 0-5 to 0-2 with 4 points from Maher and the other from Gill. Niamh Hannon kicked off the second half with two points from play and Noreen Coen added one more to the score board to seal the 6 point win on a scoreline of 0-8 to 0-2.

Match report from Tommy Devane

Following the game, Tommy spoke to Athenry Manager Katherine Duane

Tommy also got the reaction of Player Of The Match Dearbhla Higgins

They will play Johnstownbridge from Kildare in the final on March 3rd in Croke Park.

