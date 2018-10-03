15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Athenry Post Office selected to pilot digital assist programme

By GBFM News
October 3, 2018

Time posted: 12:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Athenry Post Office has been selected to pilot a new programme which provides digital access to government and local authority information.

The ‘Digital Assist’ initiative has been rolled out in 10 rural post offices nationwide.

Funding of 80-thousand euro will provide a touch screen kiosk in 10 post offices across the country including Athenry Post Office.

The kiosk will offer easy access to government and local authority information and services online.

Assistance from trained post office staff will also be provided as well as free printing of government application forms and information brochures.

Other kiosks will be provided in Ballaghadereen, Co. Roscommon and Crossmolina, Co. Mayo.

