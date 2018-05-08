15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Athenry Pair Well Placed in Bridgestone Boys Order Of Merit

By Sport GBFM
May 8, 2018

Time posted: 4:22 pm

The Athenry pair of Allan Hill and David Kitt are well placed in the Bridgestone Boys Order Of Merit following the weekend’s Fairhaven Trophy.

Athenry’s Allan Hill remains third in the Bridgestone table and his clubmate, David Kitt, is now up to fourth place thanks to his share of 13th at the Fairhaven.

Charlie Denvir was the big mover on the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit following his seventh place finish at the Fairhaven Trophy but Lisburn’s Aaron Marshall remains top of the table.

The top three players on the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit will win a place on the Ireland team for the Boys Home Internationals. Marshall’s lead is now just nine points after Denvir scooped 53 points for his impressive performance at the Fairhaven, where he finished as the leading Irish player. The Elm Park teenager saved his best for last, carding a 69 in the final round.

The next event in the series is the Sir Henry Cooper Junior Masters (22-24 June). In total, there are nine counting events.

 

BRIDGESTONE BOYS INTERNATIONAL ORDER OF MERIT – AFTER 4 EVENTS

1 Aaron Marshall (Lisburn) 85

2 Charlie Denvir (Elm Park) 76

3 Allan Hill (Athenry) 63

4 David Kitt (Athenry) 62

5 Odhran Maguire (Slieve Russell) 48

6 Eoin Murphy (Dundalk) 33

T7 Luke O’Neill (Connemara), Max Kennedy (The Royal Dublin) 28

9 Edward Walsh (Mallow) 25

10 Tom McKibbin (Holywood) 15

11 John Brady (Rosslare) 13

12 Josh Mackin (Dundalk) 10

T13 Adam Smith (Mullingar), Alex Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown) 8

15 Scott Miller (Clandeboye) 5

 

Sport
