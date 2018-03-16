Athenry Go For All-Ireland Intermediate Final Glory

Athenry’s Intermediate Camogie Team face Johnstownbridge from Kildare in the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Club Final in Croke Park on Sunday next with the game throwing in at 1.30.

For Athenry this is a return to Croke Park following their appearance in 2009 when they were beaten by Cashel in the Senior Club decider.

It is also an opportunity to win their first All-Ireland Club Title since 1978 when they won the All-Ireland Senior Club Title beating Portglenone from Antrim.

To reach the Final, Athenry overcame Waterford’s Lismore in the Semi-Final by 0-8 to 0-2.

Darren Kelly went along to team training ahead of the Final.

He first spoke to Athenry Captain Lorna Hannon

Darren then spoke to Regina Glynn

Next up was Dervla Higgins

Finally, Darren spoke to Athenry Manager Katherine Duane

All-Ireland Club Final Details

Croke Park, Sunday March 4th

Senior Final – Sarsfields (Galway) v Slaughtneil (Derry) @ 3.30pm

Intermediate Final – Athenry (Galway) v Johnstownbridge (Kildare) @ 1.30pm

Tickets will be available to purchase on matchday from the stadium at the Ticket Office at Gill’s Corner and the Ticket Van on Jones’ Road.

Ticket Prices:

Adults: €15

Students/Senior Citizens: €10 – Purchase Adult Ticket – Concessions available only on matchday with valid ID (€5 rebate via gate F8)

Under 18: €5

Group Offer: 2 Free Adult tickets for every 10 Under 18s tickets purchased @ €5 each – to order click 2 Free Adult tickets for every 10 Under 18s tickets purchased @ €5 each – to order click here

*As the seating for this fixture is Unreserved, all General Admission tickets purchased will be able to sit together regardless of where they were purchased.

#TheToughest

All Ireland Intermediate Club Champions Year Winners/Runners-Up 2010: Eoghan Rua, Derry/The Harps, Laois 2011: Eoghan Rua, Derry/Ardrahan, Galway 2012: Castlegar, Galway/The Rower Inistioge, Kilkenny 2013: Lismore, Waterford/Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny 2014: Piltown, Kilkenny/Lismore, Waterford 2015: Cahir, Tipperary/Eyrecourt, Galway 2016: Myshall, Carlow/Eglish, Tyrone