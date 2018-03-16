Athenry Go For All-Ireland Intermediate Final Glory

Athenry’s Intermediate Camogie Team face Johnstownbridge from Kildare in the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Club Final in Croke Park on Sunday next with the game throwing in at 1.30.
For Athenry this is a return to Croke Park following their appearance in 2009 when they were beaten by Cashel in the Senior Club decider.
It is also an opportunity to win their first All-Ireland Club Title since 1978 when they won the All-Ireland Senior Club Title beating Portglenone from Antrim.
To reach the Final, Athenry overcame Waterford’s Lismore in the Semi-Final by 0-8 to 0-2.
