Athenry Go For All-Ireland Intermediate Final Glory

March 16, 2018

Time posted: 12:20 pm

Athenry’s Intermediate Camogie Team face Johnstownbridge from Kildare in the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie Club Final in Croke Park on Sunday next with the game throwing in at 1.30.

For Athenry this is a return to Croke Park following their appearance in 2009 when they were beaten by Cashel in the Senior Club decider.

It is also an opportunity to win their first All-Ireland Club Title since 1978 when they won the All-Ireland Senior Club Title beating Portglenone from Antrim.

To reach the Final, Athenry overcame Waterford’s Lismore in the Semi-Final by 0-8 to 0-2.

Darren Kelly went along to team training ahead of the Final.

He first spoke to Athenry Captain Lorna Hannon

 

Darren then spoke to Regina Glynn

 

Next up was Dervla Higgins

 

Finally, Darren spoke to Athenry Manager Katherine Duane

All-Ireland Club Final Details

Croke Park, Sunday March 4th
Senior Final – Sarsfields (Galway) v Slaughtneil (Derry) @ 3.30pm
Intermediate Final – Athenry (Galway) v Johnstownbridge (Kildare) @ 1.30pm
Tickets can be purchased online via www.tickets.ie or from selected Centra & SuperValu outlets nationwide
Tickets will be available to purchase on matchday from the stadium at the Ticket Office at Gill’s Corner and the Ticket Van on Jones’ Road.
Ticket Prices:
Adults: €15
Students/Senior Citizens: €10 – Purchase Adult Ticket – Concessions available only on matchday with valid ID (€5 rebate via gate F8)
Under 18: €5
Group Offer: 2 Free Adult tickets for every 10 Under 18s tickets purchased @ €5 each – to order click here
*As the seating for this fixture is Unreserved, all General Admission tickets purchased will be able to sit together regardless of where they were purchased.
#TheToughest
All Ireland Intermediate Club Champions
Year Winners/Runners-Up
2010: Eoghan Rua, Derry/The Harps, Laois
2011: Eoghan Rua, Derry/Ardrahan, Galway
2012: Castlegar, Galway/The Rower Inistioge, Kilkenny
2013: Lismore, Waterford/Ballyhale Shamrocks, Kilkenny
2014: Piltown, Kilkenny/Lismore, Waterford
2015: Cahir, Tipperary/Eyrecourt, Galway
2016: Myshall, Carlow/Eglish, Tyrone
University of Illinois Marching Band to perform in Pearse Stadium on Sunday

