Athenry food and innovation campus to be delivered in 2019

By GBFM News
June 26, 2018

Time posted: 4:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillors have approved a proposal for the construction of a food and innovation campus within the existing Teagasc Mellows base in Athenry.

The BIA Innovator Campus will involve three buildings with a two-storey learning centre called ‘BIA Eolas’.

This will have four single storey co-working food laboratories for food innovation and product development.

There will also be nine incubation units as well as a high potential start-up space.

Acting County CEO Kevin Kelly told councillors there will be a requirement for funding with a recommendation to come before the council in due course.

Director of Services Alan Farrell says it’s hoped the project will be delivered in 2019.

More at 5

Galway Bay FM News Desk
