The Keith Finnegan Show

By Damian Burke
October 10, 2018

Time posted: 10:41 am

Irish Water and Galway County Council Water Services wish to advise customers in Athenry, Clarinbridge, Kilcolgan, Ballinderreen & surrounding areas that they will be without a supply of water today, Wednesday 10th October due to a major burst on the watermain network in Athenry.  A contractor is on site to carry out the repair works, however, it may be later this evening before supply is restored to all affected areas.  There will be a traffic management system in place on the Castle Road, Athenry for the duration of the repair works.

 

Galway County Council working in partnership with Irish Water wish to apologise for any inconvenience that may be caused by these emergency works.

