Athenry butcher ordered to remove products from sale

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued an enforcement order against an Athenry butcher last month.

It was for processing and selling ready-to-eat meat products without having the necessary facilities.

It was one of 15 orders made nationwide during July for breaches of food safety legislation.

Last month, the FSAI issued a prohibition order against Michael Walsh and Sons Butcher Shop,The Square, Athenry.

It was served under the EC Official Control of Foodstuffs Regulations, 2010.

The authority stated that the butcher’s premises was not approved to sell, process, pack, repack or supply ready-to-eat foods to consumers or other retail establishments, as it didn’t have the required facilities.

It directed that the production, processing or selling of cooked or ready-to-eat meat products be stopped.

The foodstuffs being sold at the time of the inspection included lasagne, cottage pie, various chicken products, potato products, salads and home cooked ham, beef and turkey breast.