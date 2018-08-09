15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Athenry butcher ordered to remove products from sale

By GBFM News
August 9, 2018

Time posted: 11:18 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued an enforcement order against an Athenry butcher last month.

It was for processing and selling ready-to-eat meat products without having the necessary facilities.

It was one of 15 orders made nationwide during July for breaches of food safety legislation.

Last month, the FSAI issued a prohibition order against Michael Walsh and Sons Butcher Shop,The Square, Athenry.

It was served under the EC Official Control of Foodstuffs Regulations, 2010.

The authority stated that the butcher’s premises was not approved to sell, process, pack, repack or supply ready-to-eat foods to consumers or other retail establishments, as it didn’t have the required facilities.

It directed that the production, processing or selling of cooked or ready-to-eat meat products be stopped.

The foodstuffs being sold at the time of the inspection included lasagne, cottage pie, various chicken products, potato products, salads and home cooked ham, beef and turkey breast.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Tenders sought for self catering accommodation at NUIG
August 9, 2018
Tenders sought for self catering accommodation at NUIG
August 9, 2018
Taoiseach to officially open Clifden Community School in September
August 9, 2018
Irish Water exploring options for future of Kilconnell water supply

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 8, 2018
Connemara 100 celebrating 10 years of Century Running
August 8, 2018
1934 – Galway’s Last Win Over Dublin In The All-Ireland Senior Football Championship
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK