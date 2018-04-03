ASTI disputes extent of drop in Galway membership

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

The chair of Galway’s ASTI branch is disputing the extent of a drop in membership of the secondary teachers’ union.

According to the Irish Times, ASTI membership is now at its lowest level in 15 years.

However, the union says the Galway branch remains strong – and is the second largest in the country.

The report claims that the unions’ branches in Tuam and East Galway have seen decreases of around 20% between 2016 and 2017.

The drop follows a dispute last year between the union and the government, which triggered pay losses for thousands of members.

However, in a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the chair of the ASTI’s Galway branch says the decreases are not nearly as dramatic as they’ve been made to appear.

Michael Purcell says Tuam lost just 38 members, East Galway membership dropped by 34 and Galway by 35.

He added that there were many factors which led to the decrease – including teachers not being given sustainable contracts, better job prospects abroad, and pay inequality.

The chairperson says the Galway branch remains the second biggest in the country and enjoys a robust, conscientious and dedicated membership.