15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sport with Garry Kelly

Sport with Garry Kelly

Assurance given that locals will be fully consulted on Dunkellin bridge proposals

By GBFM News
November 10, 2018

Time posted: 12:56 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An architectural firm has been appointed to draw up possible design proposals for Dunkellin bridge.

The structure collapsed in recent months while it was undergoing works resulting in the closure of the Kilcornan Wood road being extended by several weeks.

A delegation from the Dunkellin bridge area met Loughrea Municipal District councillors this week to discuss their concerns.

Officials advised there would be full consultation with locals regarding the future proposal for the bridge and the various design options.

A public meeting is also planned as part of the final stages of the consultation process.

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Boil water notice issued for parts of Loughrea
Galway TD criticises Governments use of term ‘shovel ready’
November 10, 2018
Galway TD criticises Governments use of term ‘shovel ready’
November 10, 2018
Boil water notice issued for parts of Loughrea
November 9, 2018
Galway TD grills minister in Dail over top ups for CLÁR funding

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 9, 2018
Sarsfields and Ardrahan Meet This Sunday In County Senior Camogie Final – The Managers
November 9, 2018
George McDonagh’s Greyhound Tips For The Weekend
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK