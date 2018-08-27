Assistant Supervisor for a Community Employment Scheme

Assistant Supervisor on a Community Employment Scheme, based between The Cumasú Centre, Doughiska, Galway and Oranmore Community Centres.

The successful candidate will ensure the effective and efficient direction and co-ordination of the human, financial and material resources under their control and thereby achieve the stated aims and purpose of the community employment project. Assistant supervisor must have previous office management/supervisory experience, be computer literate with the necessary skills to undertake all of the administration duties required for the scheme at this level, be able to work as part of a team, have knowledge of community activities and work and have good communication and inter-personal skills. Main Duties and Responsibilities • Assist in the preparation of financial returns i.e. wages claims, materials claims, and Participant Development Grant claims. • Maintenance of effective time keeping record system for participants on project in a multi locations. • Assist the CE Supervisor in sourcing and costing effective training/development opportunities to meet the training needs identified in participants Individual Learning Plans (ILP’s) • Assist in the implementation of training and development opportunities which have been approved by DEASP. • Assist the CE Supervisor in monitoring and evaluating training inputs with both the participants and training providers as part of the obligations under the DEASP Quality Assurance process. • To communicate effectively with all participants on the project using Team Meetings and individual formal and informal ‘one-to-one’ meetings. • To develop a mutual understanding with participants in relation to their needs and backgrounds e.g. re-entry to part-time work opportunities where the participant had been long-term unemployed and developing a progression path for each participant. • To provide effective supervisory cover in the absence of the Community Employment Supervisor as directed by the Sponsor. • Carry out any other function relevant to the position of Assistant Supervisor (Community Employment) as directed by the Sponsor. • Carry out any other function relevant to the position of Supervisor (Community Employment) as indicated by Sponsor from time to time. Training, Experience and Qualifications • Major Award at Level 6 (3rd Level) or higher on the National Framework of Qualifications in Business Administration, Human Resources or related disciplines • A minimum of one year work experience required in skills relevant to people management through previous work experience. • Proficiency in Microsoft Office programmes, with a high level of keyboard and computerised office skills including computerised accounts . • Competent writing skills required. • Salary – DEASP Rates of Pay will apply • Hours of work 39 hours per week.