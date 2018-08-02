15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ashford Castle have vacancies for an Accommodation Assistant and Linen Porters

By Damian Burke
August 2, 2018

Time posted: 2:50 pm

Ashford Castle, Cong, Co Mayo have vacancies for an Accommodation Assistant and Linen Porters with variable hours for the accommodation department.

Day and evening shifts available.

Call 094 95 45345 or email [email protected] for further details.

