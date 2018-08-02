Ashford Castle have vacancies for an Accommodation Assistant and Linen Porters

Ashford Castle, Cong, Co Mayo have vacancies for an Accommodation Assistant and Linen Porters with variable hours for the accommodation department.
Day and evening shifts available.
Call 094 95 45345 or email [email protected] for further details.
