Night Moves

The Ashford Castle Estate have vacancies for the following positions

By Damian Burke
February 1, 2018

Time posted: 3:37 pm

The Ashford Castle Estate have vacancies for the following positions:-
Chefs, Drivers, Spa Therapist/Attendants, Retail Assistants, Accommodation Assistant, Porters, Waiter/Waitress and Bar
Persons and are holding a Recruitment Open Day at The Lodge at Ashford Castle Hotel on Friday 9th Feb from 10am to 6pm.
Email your CV to schedule an interview on their Recruitment Open Day to [email protected] or phone 094 95 45345.

