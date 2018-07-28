Arts Festival on track to break all records

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The CEO of the Galway International Arts Festival says this year’s event is well on track to be a record-breaking festival.

Last year was the 40th anniversary of the iconic event – and it drew an attendance of over 200 thousand people and contributed over 23 million to Galway’s economy.

As the 2018 festival heads into its final weekend, CEO John Crumlish is confident that this year’s event will eclipse all that came before it.

It’s expected that by the time the final curtain falls on Sunday, almost quarter of a million people will have descended on Galway for the two-week event.

John Crumlish says the reaction to this year’s expanded programme has been incredible.#

For more on this story, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 11…

Photo – iSupply Printing Twitter