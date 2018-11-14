15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Artificial intelligence firm reaches out to Galway’s third level institutes as it creates 200 jobs

By GBFM News
November 14, 2018

Time posted: 1:29 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An artificial intelligence firm is reaching out to Galway’s third level institutes as it announces 200 jobs for the city.

City firm Genesys announced the new positions as it opened its new base at Woodquay Court today.

The firm is a global leader in omnichannel customer experience and contact centre solutions and is poised to become one of Ireland’s largest artificial intelligence development centres.

50 roles have already been filled with the remaining 150 to be rolled out over the next two and a half years.

It follows Genesys’ decision to acquire Altocloud in February and establish a centre of operations in the city.

Altocloud Co-founder Barry O’Sullivan said Galway was selected for the centre of excellence due to its varied talent pool and cultural diversity.

Fellow co-founder and VP of R&D Joe Smyth says the opening of the new base in Woodquay is a major milestone for Altocloud after starting out in the Portershed.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
