Registration is open for Run in the Dark Galway

12 towns and cities across Ireland will be hosting Run in the Dark events on the same night.

The unique night running series, Run in the Dark, returns to 12 locations across the country on 9th November 2022.

Over 16,000 people are expected to take part across large events in Dublin, Cork, Belfast and volunteer-led fun runs in Athlone, Carlow, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick and Wexford.

Over 40 locations internationally will also take part

Fastway also joins as Official Partner ensuring timely delivery of all race packs, which will be delivered in specifically designed eco-friendly packaging.

This year sees the return of in-person events for the first time since 2019.

Participants can join the 5k or 10k run in the dark as 25,000 people across the globe come together to run, for those who dream to walk.

Run in the Dark helps to raise money for our charity partner, Collaborative Cures, whose mission is to bring people together to cure paralysis in our lifetime.

Unbroken by blindness in 1998, Mark Pollock became an adventure athlete racing in deserts, mountains and The Poles including being the first blind person to race to the South Pole.

In 2010 a fall from a second story window nearly killed him, Mark broke his back and the damage to his spinal cord left him paralysed.

Commenting on his mission, Mark Pollock said: “As I lay in hospital for 16 months, digesting the impact of my accident, I was physically and mentally broken. With the help of so many people around the world, I have established a new life living with blindness and paralysis.”

“Now, I’m on a new expedition, donating my paralysed body to experimental research as I explore the intersection where humans and technology collide and catalyse collaborations that have never been done before.”

“Through our charity, Collaborative Cures, we aim to bring people together to cure paralysis in our lifetime.”

Speaking about the partnership, Fastway, Chief Executive Officer, Danny Hughes, said: “We are delighted to partner with Run in the Dark and play our part. I have the utmost respect for Mark and everything he, Paula, and the Run in the Dark team represent.”

“We are thrilled to be delivering the race packs across Ireland so that participants can celebrate their run with their much-deserved finisher’s medal!”

“This is a special partnership that reflects many of the values we hold so dear within our business, including our joint commitment to sustainability which will see us distribute reusable bags and merchandise, made from 100% recycled materials in a collective effort to ensure events such as this are operated as sustainably as possible.”

This event is supported by Galway Bay FM