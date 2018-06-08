ARRABAWN DAIRIES LOOKING FOR VAN DRIVER

ARRABAWN DAIRIES LOOKING FOR VAN SALES DRIVER GALWAY
Arrabawn Dairies have a requirement for an experienced Vansales Driver to operate out of their Oranmore depot in
Galway.
Operating out of Oranmore, the successful vansales driver must have a C license and up to date CPC training.
Key duties and responsibilities associated with the role are:
• Servicing Arrabawn customers with Arrabawn branded and own branded products
• Ensuring that sales orders are delivered as required
• Monitoring and managing returns
• Completing required documentation; cash collection etc
How to apply
Interested applicants may submit his/her Curriculum Vitae along with Cover Letter via email to [email protected].