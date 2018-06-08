15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

ARRABAWN DAIRIES LOOKING FOR VAN DRIVER

By Sinead Kennedy
June 8, 2018

Time posted: 9:10 am

ARRABAWN DAIRIES LOOKING FOR VAN SALES DRIVER GALWAY

Arrabawn Dairies have a requirement for an experienced Vansales Driver to operate out of their Oranmore depot in
Galway.
Operating out of Oranmore, the successful vansales driver must have a C license and up to date CPC training.
Key duties and responsibilities associated with the role are:
•   Servicing Arrabawn customers with Arrabawn branded and own branded products
•   Ensuring that sales orders are delivered as required
•   Monitoring and managing returns
•   Completing required documentation; cash collection etc

How to apply

Interested applicants may submit his/her Curriculum Vitae along with Cover Letter via email to [email protected].

jobspot
