ARRABAWN DAIRIES LOOKING FOR VAN DRIVER

ARRABAWN DAIRIES LOOKING FOR VAN SALES DRIVER GALWAY

Arrabawn Dairies have a requirement for an experienced Vansales Driver to operate out of their Oranmore depot in

Galway.

Operating out of Oranmore, the successful vansales driver must have a C license and up to date CPC training.

Key duties and responsibilities associated with the role are:

• Servicing Arrabawn customers with Arrabawn branded and own branded products

• Ensuring that sales orders are delivered as required

• Monitoring and managing returns

• Completing required documentation; cash collection etc

How to apply

Interested applicants may submit his/her Curriculum Vitae along with Cover Letter via email to [email protected].