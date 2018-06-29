15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Archie Davies Wins Irish Amateur Boys Championship As David Kitt Finishes Sixth

By Sport GBFM
June 29, 2018

Time posted: 4:18 pm

Archie Davies from Wales overcame a two-stroke deficit to win the Irish Boys Championship at Belvoir Park with a closing round of 69.

Davies began the final round trailing Theo Boulet from France but the Welsh 17-year-old benefitted from Boulet’s errors on the back nine to take the title. Boulet had to settle for second on while Joseph Byrne from Baltinglass matched Davies’ 69 to finish third on four under. Athenry’s David Kitt produced one of the lowest scores of the day with a final round 70 to finish on +3, eleven shots behind the winner.

Darren Leufer and Liam Nolan tied for 24th while Allan Hill finished in 48th place.

Final Scores

Irish Boys Amateur Open Championship

Belvoir Park (Par 71)

Results

276 A Davies (Wales) 69, 70, 68, 69

279 T Boulet (France) 67, 71, 67, 74

280 J Byrne (Baltinglass) 70, 72, 69, 69

285 N Trey (France) 74, 71, 69, 71; J Robinson (Lisburn) 67, 72, 72, 74

287 D Kitt (Athenry) 68, 73, 76, 70

288 T McKibbin (Holywood) 73, 71, 73, 71

289 A Blair (Scrabo) 75, 73, 75, 66; C Denvir (Elm Park) 73, 74, 71, 71; D Li (Germany) 73, 70, 73, 73; J McCabe (Roganstown) 69, 74, 71, 75

290 H Arnold (England) 75, 73, 72, 70; A Marshall (Lisburn) 74, 74, 72, 70

291 R Galligan (Elm Park) 77, 72, 69, 73; J Hill (Galgorm Castle) 74, 74, 71, 72; J Brady (Rosslare) 73, 74, 77, 67; C Byrne (Strabane) 73, 74, 71, 73

292 S Doyle (Black Bush) 72, 75, 76, 69; S Burrell (Spain) 70, 74, 76, 72

293 E Rowe (Tandragee) 76, 73, 72, 72; A Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown) 73, 70, 75, 75; S O’Brien (Nenagh) 73, 67, 79, 74; B Pierleoni (England) 72, 72, 72, 77

294 J Hull (England) 77, 70, 74, 73; D Leufer (Athenry) 73, 76, 74, 71; L Nolan (Galway) 71, 80, 72, 71; S Dowling (The Island) 70, 76, 74, 74

295 D Raher (Dungarvan) 73, 71, 75, 76; H Islam (England) 68, 77, 72, 78

296 C Rabbette (Esker Hills) 74, 71, 74, 77; D West (England) 72, 77, 70, 77; R Carvill (Warrenpoint) 68, 76, 78, 74

297 G Herlihy (Castle) 74, 73, 78, 72; H Archer (France) 73, 75, 76, 73

298 M Deasy (Bantry Bay) 74, 76, 72, 76; R McNelis (Fintona) 74, 71, 80, 73; S Miller (Clandeboye) 73, 76, 75, 74; O Maguire (Slieve Russell) 69, 78, 74, 77

299 J Connolly (Lahinch) 81, 71, 71, 76; E Murphy (Dundalk) 80, 71, 73, 75; P Naughton (Limerick) 75, 76, 74, 74

300 S Walker (Roscommon) 79, 73, 73, 75; P Conroy (Enniscorthy) 76, 74, 74, 76; A Greville (Wales) 75, 72, 78, 75

301 P Beauvy (France) 75, 74, 75, 77; D Rochford (Bray) 74, 76, 70, 81; A d’Aurelle de Paladines (France) 73, 73, 75, 80

302 A Hill (Athenry) 77, 77, 70, 78

303 C Murtagh (Balcarrick) 73, 77, 75, 78

304 K Morrison (Greenacres) 74, 72, 78, 80

305 J O’Riordan (Dungarvan) 77, 75, 73, 80

310 S Irwin (Killeen) 76, 75, 74, 85

 

Non-Qualifiers

226 D Marshall (Naas) 80, 73, 73; T Smyth (Castle) 77, 72, 77; O O’Driscoll (Golf Clementader Paris) 76, 75, 75; C Glennon (Glasson) 75, 79, 72

227 D Kelly (Cill Dara) 80, 78, 69; R Cowhey (Elm Park) 77, 75, 75; A Flynn (Dun Laoghaire) 75, 76, 76

228 R McCrory (Lurgan) 79, 76, 73; B Crawford (Greenacres) 77, 77, 74; T Plunkett (Crover House) 75, 79, 74; C Dunn (Foyle) 75, 76, 77; J Rooney (Co. Armagh) 75, 75, 78

229 N Kirwan (Mount Juliet) 77, 74, 78; J Doherty (Carton House) 77, 72, 80; J Egan (Muskerry) 76, 81, 72; L Keyes (Dun Laoghaire) 76, 75, 78; P McNelis (Fintona) 74, 76, 79; D Keating (Seapoint) 73, 77, 79

230 S Whelan (Royal Tara) 83, 76, 71; P Byrne (Ballybunion) 81, 76, 73; N Van Caneghem (France) 77, 74, 79; C Dawson (Tramore) 76, 77, 77; A Smith (Mullingar) 76, 75, 79; D Gurr (England) 73, 73, 84

231 S Downes (Royal Dublin) 83, 75, 73; S Murphy (Portumna) 82, 77, 72; L Abom (Edmondstown) 81, 76, 74; B Phipps (Ardee) 77, 80, 74; K Robinson (Castlewarden) 77, 73, 81; D Connolly (Castle Dargan) 76, 80, 75; M Kennedy (Royal Dublin) 73, 74, 84

232 E Sullivan (Carton House) 76, 79, 77

233 K McArdle (Powerscourt) 81, 75, 77; S Leonard (Mitchelstown) 78, 79, 76; D Twomey (Elm Park) 78, 76, 79; E McArthur (Massereene) 76, 78, 79

234 J Napier (Scrabo) 83, 76, 75; P Arundel (England) 79, 74, 81; S Jones (Belvoir Park) 77, 83, 74; A Naughton (Grange Castle Golf club) 76, 79, 79; J Shellard (Lisburn) 75, 81, 78; C French (Carton House) 72, 81, 81; R Goodyear  (England) 72, 80, 82; E Shipp (Headfort) 72, 78, 84

235 C Hickey (Dooks) 78, 80, 77

236 T Kelly  (Royal Dublin) 86, 75, 75; B McCarthy (Kinsale) 82, 73, 81; T Stout (Royal Belfast) 81, 79, 76; D Lynch (Clonmel) 80, 73, 83

237 A Collins (Laytown & Bettystown) 84, 77, 76; R Goodall (Royal Portrush) 79, 81, 77; J Boles (Charleville) 78, 82, 77; T Higgins (Roscommon) 76, 81, 80; K Rafferty (Dundalk) 75, 79, 83

238 D Boden (Belvoir Park) 83, 80, 75; K Patton (Lisburn) 79, 76, 83; P Greene (Holywood) 78, 81, 79

239 S Murtagh (Mullingar) 83, 79, 77; C Cooley (Belvoir Park) 79, 84, 76; K Honer (Roganstown) 79, 81, 79; S Carroll (Castle Dargan) 74, 89, 76

240 M Troy (Dungarvan) 85, 74, 81; C Cunningham (Galway Bay) 80, 83, 77; I Halpin (Cahir Park) 78, 78, 84; A Carroll (Citywest Resort) 77, 77, 86; B Beaumont (Bangor) 74, 77, 89

241 J Brown (The Heath) 81, 81, 79

243 C Connell (Newlands) 85, 75, 83; S Kearns (Elm Park) 78, 81, 84; L Mitchell (Knock) 76, 83, 84

244 D Mulligan (Laytown & Bettystown) 83, 81, 80; M Fitzgibbon (Portmarnock) 83, 80, 81; O Reilly (Newlands) 80, 81, 83

245 E O’Shaughnessy (Muskerry) 76, 85, 84

246 C Steel (Spain) 86, 78, 82

248 M McCormack (Mullingar) 81, 85, 82

249 A Doherty (Carton House) 84, 80, 85; D O’Malley (Black Bush) 84, 78, 87

251 L Travers (Ardee) 87, 84, 80; O Twomey (The Island) 81, 84, 86

NR A Doyle (Silverwood) 78, 89

NS J Duffy (Buncrana Golf Club) 80, 77

RTD E McGrath (Athlone) 82, 82; D Carton (New Forest) 87, 83; S Young (Fintona); G Keogh (Galway); J Black (Lisburn)

NS J Mackin (Dundalk)

RTD D Keery (Shandon Park Golf Club)

NS A Bocquet  (France)

RTD P Taylor (Tandragee)

