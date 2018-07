Galway Bay fm newsroom – Archbishop of Tuam, Michael Neary, will tomorrow lead the annual Croagh Patrick Pilgrimage (29/7).

The pilgrimage takes place every year to commemorate St. Patrick who spent 40 days and nights fasting on the summit.

The group will begin their climb at 7am with the first mass set to take place at the summit at 8am.

Mass will be celebrated every hour with the final mass to get underway tomorrow afternoon at 2.