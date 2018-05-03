Archbishop Eamon Martin delivers keynote address at city education conference

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Primate of All Ireland Archbishop Eamon Martin is delivering the keynote address at an education conference in the city this afternoon.

The 31st annual conference of the JMB/AMCSS, a joint managerial body for catholic secondary schools, is taking place in Galway this week.

During his address, Archbishop Martin will discuss challenges facing modern students, including sexuality education and social media.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Richard Bruton will address the conference at the Galmont Hotel at 9 tomorrow morning.