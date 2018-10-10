15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Aquadam to be installed at Spanish Arch ahead of Storm Callum

By GBFM News
October 10, 2018

Time posted: 6:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council is to install an aquadam at Spanish Arch in advance of Storm Callum.

It comes as Met Eireann has issued an orange weather warning for coastal counties including Galway from 10pm tomorrow until Friday morning.

Strong winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour are forecast, while winds of up to 110 kilometres per hour are being forecast for inland counties.

The city council’s weather assessment team has forecast that the time of most concern for surge is early Friday morning at high tide.

Preparations are now being made to install the aquadam structure with further protective measures expected to be rolled out later today or tomorrow morning.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
