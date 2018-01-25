Approval for new hotel in city’s west end

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal for a new hotel in the city’s west end has been approved by the city council.

Carrolls Inns Limited has been granted planning permission for the hotel at Dominick Street, subject to conditions.

The development involves demolishing a building at the back of 39 Dominick Street and building a 43-bedroom hotel, pub and restaurant.

It also consists of alterations and extensions to numbers 39 and 41 to 43 Dominick Street, which are protected structures.

The redevelopment is subject to 19 planning conditions, one of which requires the applicant to pay 75 thousand euro to the local authority as a transportation contribution.

A further 30 thousand 900 euro must be paid to the city council as part of the Development Contribution Scheme.

Also a conservation architect and an archaeologist must be employed to supervise works and carry out pre-development testing.