Approval for major housing development in Moycullen

By GBFM News
March 5, 2018

Time posted: 5:52 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Plans for more than 60 new homes in Moycullen have been approved by the county council.

Coillte has secured planning permission for the homes at Killarainy.

Meanwhile, the development of 9 homes at the same location in a separate application is being appealed to the higher planning authority.

Coillte has been granted planning permission for 61 homes at Killarainy, Moycullen subject to 20 planning conditions.

Among the conditions is a requirement that at least a fifth of the homes be restricted for those who can demonstrate the ability to preserve the Irish language and culture of the Gaeltacht.

Separately, Almada Limited was granted planning permission for 9 homes at Killarainy, Moycullen last month.

However, Woodlands Park Residents Association has lodged and appeal regarding the development, to An Board Pleanála.

They say they look forward to seeing the site developed enhancing both Moycullen Village and its environs.

However, the group wants some concerns addressed before work begins, relating to overlooking and sewerage connection.

A decision on the 9 homes application for Killarainy is due by June.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
