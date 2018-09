Galway Bay fm newsroom – The demolition of the Westwood Hotel in Dangan in the city has been approved by An Bord Pleanála.

NTM ROI Seed Capital LP sought the demolition of the hotel to make way for student accommodation with 394 bed spaces.

The plans also include pedestrian and cycling links to Thomas Hynes Road and the N59 Upper Newcastle Road.

It’s envisaged that the accommodation would be used for visitors or tourists outside the academic term.

