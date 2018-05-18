Approval for solar farms in Oranmore and Clifden

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a 385 megawatt solar farm near Oranmore have been given the go ahead.

Terra Solar II Limited has secured planning permission for the development at Shantallow and Moyvilla for a period of 25 years.

The solar farm will export electricity to the national grid and can be built with 17 planning conditions attached.

Meanwhile, plans have been lodged for a new solar farm near Clifden.

Lir Energy Ltd is hoping to build a four megawatt solar farm with battery storage units at Tooraskeheen.