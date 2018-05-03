Apple Athenry development to return to the courts

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a new appeal over Apple’s planned €850 million data centre in Athenry.

Four judges have decided to hear the appeal by Sinead Fitzpatrick, who lives close to the planned development, and Allan Daly of Athenry.

The applicants sought a Supreme Court appeal after the High Court’s rejection of their case last year.

According to the Irish Times, the court has indicated it may be necessary to make a preliminary reference of certain issues to the EU Court of Justice.