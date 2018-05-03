15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Molly in the Mornin

Apple Athenry development to return to the courts

By GBFM News
May 3, 2018

Time posted: 8:01 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a new appeal over Apple’s planned €850 million data centre in Athenry.

Four judges have decided to hear the appeal by Sinead Fitzpatrick, who lives close to the planned development, and Allan Daly of Athenry.

The applicants sought a Supreme Court appeal after the High Court’s rejection of their case last year.

According to the Irish Times, the court has indicated it may be necessary to make a preliminary reference of certain issues to the EU Court of Justice.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
