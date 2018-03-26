Appeal for witnesses after Spiddal pub extensively damaged in burglary

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a pub in Spiddal was extensively damaged and a safe was dragged out onto the public road in the early hours of today.

Gardaí were called to An Nead bar at Bohoona East at 6.30 this morning after the pub’s safe was discovered on the roadside.

The pub has also been ransacked- it’s understood the premises has been extensively damaged.

An area was sealed off for a time today as crime scene investigators carried out a full examination of the safe and the premises.

The culprits were not successful in their attempts to gain access to the safe.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Spiddal area in the early hours of today is asked to contact Galway Gardaí at 091 538000