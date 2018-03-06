15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Appeal for witnesses after serious hit and run in the city

By GBFM News
March 6, 2018

Time posted: 3:30 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a serious hit and run in the city last Sunday evening.

A 12 year old boy was knocked off his bike at the pedestrian crossing in Briarhill at 7pm on Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle initially stopped and got out of the car to check on the cyclist before getting back in and driving off in the direction of Old Monivea Road.

The child suffered a head injury and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway.

The driver is described as woman with blond hair who was driving a silver Opel car.

Anyone who may have any information about the hit and run is asked to call Oranmore Garda station on 091 38 80 30.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Water tankers to be deployed to Eyrecourt amid disruption
Salthill Devon Launches New Rejuvenation Project Tomorrow Evening
March 6, 2018
Water tankers to be deployed to Eyrecourt amid disruption
March 6, 2018
Fire forces temporary closure of prominent city centre shops
March 6, 2018
Attempted house break-in leaves Roscahill family traumatised

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 6, 2018
Salthill Devon Launches New Rejuvenation Project Tomorrow Evening
March 5, 2018
All-Ireland Camogie Club Finals Refixed for March 18th
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK