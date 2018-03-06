Appeal for witnesses after serious hit and run in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a serious hit and run in the city last Sunday evening.

A 12 year old boy was knocked off his bike at the pedestrian crossing in Briarhill at 7pm on Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle initially stopped and got out of the car to check on the cyclist before getting back in and driving off in the direction of Old Monivea Road.

The child suffered a head injury and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Galway.

The driver is described as woman with blond hair who was driving a silver Opel car.

Anyone who may have any information about the hit and run is asked to call Oranmore Garda station on 091 38 80 30.