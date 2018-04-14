15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Appeal lodged against new bookies at Tuam town square

By GBFM News
April 14, 2018

Time posted: 1:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An appeal has been lodged against a planned new betting office in Tuam town.

Last month, Bar One Racing was given the green light to change the former Xtra Vision store at the Square in Tuam into a bookies.

However, that decision has now been appealed to An Bord Pleanala.

 

In his appeal to the higher planning authority, a Palace Fields resident says a betting office at The Square would result in rat-running between bookies, pubs and off-licenses during daytime sporting fixtures.

 

For more on this story, tune into Newsbreak at 1.30pm.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Galway anti war group to host Syria peace event
April 14, 2018
Galway anti war group to host Syria peace event
April 13, 2018
Plans lodged for new ambulance base at Merlin Park Hospital
April 13, 2018
Body recovered from water in Salthill named locally

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 13, 2018
Colaiste Bhaile Chlair and Glenamaddy CS Prepare For All-Ireland Finals
April 13, 2018
NATIONAL ROAD SERIES PREVIEW ROUND 2 – Donal Crowley Memorial Road Race
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK