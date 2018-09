Galway Bay fm newsroom – An apology has been issued by TG4 after a clip of a caravan being thrown from a cliff was shown before the news.

The segment or ‘ident’ was broadcast hours after a woman was killed when her caravan was blown off a cliff in Claddaghduff in Connemara during Storm Ali.

A news report of the incident followed its broadcast soon after.

The station’s apologised for the ‘unfortunate scheduling’ and said that it was immediately removed and only ran once.