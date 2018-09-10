15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Annual Eyre Square To Tuam Square Run Takes Place This Saturday

By Sport GBFM
September 10, 2018

Time posted: 1:24 pm

Members of Tuam Athletic Club, friends from other athletic clubs and their very good friends from Tri-Lakes TC are once again undertaking their annual run from Eyre Square to Tuam Square this Saturday 15th September.
 
This year’s event is a fundraiser for Tuam Branch of MS Ireland and this very worthwhile local charity is particularly close to their hearts and everyone is looking forward to a great day.
 
Saturday’s run will be the biggest to date and whilst it is definitely not a race it is no walk in the park as it is just over 20 miles with a few hills and climbs to get over before they reach Tuam.
 
The action gets underway at 9am in Eyre Square and whilst they are not aware of any actual record for running between Galway and Tuam there will be some seriously fast runners taking part on Saturday and there could well be a good record to beat after Saturday.
They have received fantastic support every year and the runners really appreciate encouragement along the route from residents and passing cars and they hope to see you all out on Saturday. The clubs would also love to collect as much as possible for Tuam MS and  will be holding a bucket collection in Tuam all day Saturday.
