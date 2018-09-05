ANNA GEARY AND ADAM BYRNE LAUNCH IRELAND ACTIVE’S THIRD NATIONAL FITNESS DAY

Ireland Active to host the very first Docklands Fitfest this National Fitness Day

Cork Camogie legend and performance and wellness coach, Anna Geary and Professional Rugby Player, Adam Byrne have teamed up with Ireland Active to launch National Fitness Day 2018. On this year’s National Fitness Day (27th September 2018), Ireland Active will host the very first Docklands Fitfest as part of Dublin City Council’s Dublin Sportsfest.

Docklands Fitfest will offer everyone the chance to enjoy group fitness classes including Pound Fitness and HIIT among many other activities. In addition, participating Ireland Active members across the country will open their facilities on National Fitness Day. People of all ages will have the chance to avail of free activities, and a range of taster sessions including yoga, aqua-aerobics, group exercise, Pilates, boxercise and fitness training. All of the events will be run by qualified and registered fitness instructors. Ireland Active will also be offering 10 free membership vouchers worth €250 each to participating leisure centres and gyms as prizes to some of those who get involved on the day.

National Fitness Day, spearheaded by Ireland Active is supported by Sport Ireland and Healthy Ireland and aims to promote the benefits of physical activity, whilst showcasing the range of facilities, sports and options available across the country for people to choose from. Ireland Active has this year partnered with Fitbit who share the same dedication to helping people lead healthier, more active lives. In celebration of National Fitness Day, Fitbit will be giving away twenty Fitbit devices as part of the initiative across the country.

This year, National Fitness Day and Docklands Fitfest will fall within Dublin Sportsfest (23rd – 30th September), organised by Dublin City Council and Dublin City Sport & Wellbeing Partnership, which aims to showcase the wealth of sports clubs, facilities and recreational facilities available in Dublin City.

National Fitness Day ambassador, Anna Geary commented at the launch:

“I am delighted to be a part of and support National Fitness Day for the third year running. Physical activity has always played a pivotal role in my life and I have seen first-hand the importance of regular exercise in supporting wellbeing, reducing stress and improving health. National Fitness Day is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the many facilities and activities available for people to get physically active across the country.”

National Fitness Day ambassador, Professional Rugby Player Adam Byrne said:

“I’ve always played sport, before rugby I played GAA, it’s been a central part of my life. I find it a huge release, especially when working or studying, to be able to get out onto the pitch and think about nothing else apart from playing to the best of my ability. I am delighted to be a part of National Fitness Day this year as it will hopefully encourage people to try out and even take up a new sport or activity.”

Una May, Director of Participation and Ethics, Sport Ireland said:

“Growing the levels of participation in sport and physical activity is a key priority for Sport Ireland and National Fitness Day is an excellent way to encourage people across the country to get active and lead healthier lives. I would encourage everyone to get involved on the day and use it as an opportunity to learn about their facilities and activities available locally and give them a try.”

Minister of State with responsibility for Health Promotion, Catherine Byrne, said:

“The goal of Healthy Ireland is to achieve a healthier population and I am therefore delighted to support National Fitness Day which encourages participation in sport and exercise. Every step we take, big or small, makes a real difference in improving our physical and mental health and wellbeing. People often feel that exercise is a chore and not something they can enjoy. National Fitness Day brings a renewed focus to a wide range of activities; there is something out there for everyone so let’s start today.”

Conn McCluskey, Chief Executive of Ireland Active said:

“National Fitness Day will celebrate its third year running as part of the European Week of Sport and we’re delighted to roll out the initiative for the third time here in Ireland. We want to encourage a healthier, fitter and generally more active Ireland and so are encouraging everyone to get involved at their participating local leisure facility, gym, park, workplace or school on National Fitness Day (27th September), to try out a new sports or activities, and come down to Docklands FitFest to see how much fun getting active can be.”

Information on the activities and participating facilities nationwide including Docklands FitFest can be found on www.nationalfitnessday.ie. Information will also be made available across Ireland’ Active’s social media channels.

Facebook: @IrelandActive & @NationalFitnessDayIreland

Twitter: @irelandactive & @NationalFitnessDayIreland

National Fitness Day ambassador, Anna Geary spoke to Oisin Langan

