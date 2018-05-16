An Taisce raises concerns over proposed €100m docks development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The proposed 100 million euro development at Galway docks has been described as unsustainable, piecemeal and ad-hoc.

An Taisce is making its formal submission at day two of the oral hearing which is taking place at the Clayton Hotel.

The hearing is being conducted after a number of appeals were lodged with An Bord Pleanála following the city council’s decision to approve the project.

At the opening of the hearing earlier this week, the applicant described the development as ‘akin to Dublin’s IFSC’.

Representatives for Bonham Docks Ltd have argued the project would result in the regeneration of a derelict, brownfield site which hasn’t been used in years.

The An Taisce submission has described the project as an unsustainable, piecemeal, ad-hoc urban development.

It argues it needs a statutory master plan in order to be plan-led and not developer-led.

The group also raised serious concerns over what it described as a lack of residential content arguing it fails to acknowledge the city’s housing shortage stating the scheme as designed will only serve itself.

The submission also highlights concerns regarding the scale, height, design and layout of the scheme which it described as an ‘inward focused office campus’.

The report states the 7 to 8 storey complex will cause significant visual change over a limited area.

In making this argument, the submission states the tallest building in this inner city area is proposed without the necessary consultation.

The group also raised concerns regarding the project’s engagement with the waterfront adding that views to the docks will be poor and overshadowed by nearby office blocks.

It also claimed the public realm areas are inadequate with no inter-linkage with other public realm areas such as the Spanish Arch.

On day one of the hearing, representatives for the developer Bonham Dock Ltd. outlined details of the plans and how they feel it will benefit the city.

The firm highlighted its separate application for a major student accommodation development.

The developer told An Bord Pleanala Inspector Brid Maxwell that the 30% requirement for residential accommodation is fulfilled when the two applications are viewed as part of an overall framework for the Bonham Quay site.

Bonham Dock Ltd says this would ease Galway’s housing crisis by freeing up rental accommodation across the city.

The hearing continues at the Clayton Hotel.