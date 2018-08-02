15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

An Post confirms Cloughbrack Post Office to close next week

By GBFM News
August 2, 2018

Time posted: 2:15 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Post has confirmed that Cloughbrack Post Office is to close next week.

It follows claims by Galway East Deputy Anne Rabbitte that 10 post offices across Galway are in currently in talks to wind-up operations.

Fianna Fail Deputy Rabbitte claims 10 branches are engaged in consultations to cease operations.

These are: Ballyglunin, Cloughbrack/Eyrecourt, Colemanstown, Cornamona, Inverin, Kiltulla, Kylebrack, Lettermullen, Menlough and Woodlawn.

In a statement issued to Galway Bay fm news this afternoon, An Post has confirmed that Cloughbrack is set to close on Friday week, August 10th.

Services are to be transferred to Clonbur Post Office – six kilometres away – from Monday August 13th.

However, An Post says it will not be commenting on any other Galway offices wishing to avail of voluntary retirement at present.

 

Galway Bay FM News Desk
