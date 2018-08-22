15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI - News for Galway

An Cheathru Rua Roadshow With Ollie Turner

By Sport GBFM
August 22, 2018

Time posted: 2:03 pm

The Galway Bay FM Summer Roadshows with Ollie Turner continue with a trip out to one of the most beautiful parts in the world in An Cheathru Rua with Ollie and the team broadcasting from Ostán An Cheathru Rua in association with Nioclas P Ó Conchubhair Teo    

 

 

Ostán An Cheathru Rua where Ollie and the team visited for the Summer Roadshow.

Still To Come…..

Thursday 23rd  Craughwell  in association with Craughwell Furniture and JCK Ktchens  

Friday 24th  Claregalway in association with the Claregalway Hotel

Monday 27th  Doughiska/Castlegar  in association with the Clayton Hotel    

If you think you would like to get involved when we are out in your community pop down and say hi or email ‘[email protected]’ to schedule an interview on the day.

