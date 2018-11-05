15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

An Bord Pleanala lists May date for city ring road decision

By GBFM News
November 5, 2018

Time posted: 6:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An Bord Pleanála has provisionally set a date in May next year to make a decision on a proposed city ring road.

The planning application was submitted to the higher planning authority last week under Strategic Infrastructure legislation.

The 650 million euro road project would run from Barna across to the Headford Road and Ballybrit with a new bridge and viaduct across the River Corrib.

40 homes are set to be demolished as part of the plans with many more properties affected.

Submissions from the public will be accepted until December 21st and an oral hearing is expected to take place early next year.

Galway County Council is the applicant and has submitted extensive Environmental Impact and Natura Impact Statements to the higher planning authority.

An Bord Pleanála has set a provisional date of May 7th for a decision on the project, if there are no delays.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
