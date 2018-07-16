15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Almost half a million euro for Galway and western coastal projects

By GBFM News
July 16, 2018

Time posted: 3:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost half a million euro has been announced for coastal community projects in the west.

The funding has been awarded under the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund Operational Programme.

In Galway, funding has been allocated for a safety boat for Galway Sea Scouts, a training boat for the city’s Sailing Club and storage provision for Oranmore Maree Coastal Search Unit.

Comhar Chuigéal Teo, secured over 64 thousand euro for The Lettermullen Island Seaweed Centre.

Other organisations receiving assistance include Cuan Beo for Galway Bay and Comhlacht Forbartha Inis Meáin.

More at 4

Galway Bay FM News Desk
