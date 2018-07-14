Almost a quarter of a million euro worth of drugs seized in county in 6 months

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost a quarter of a million euro worth of drugs was seized by gardaí in the county in the first 6 months of this year.

That’s according to the latest garda figures which were presented at a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee this week.

The largest amount of a drug seized in the county between January and June was almost 100 thousand euro worth of ecstacy.

77 thousand euro worth of cannabis was seized in total, while 20 thousand euro worth of cocaine was seized.

A small amount of heroin was seized and about 30 thousand euro of various other drugs.

The garda report shows that while simple possession detections were down compared to the first 6 months of last year, the number of reports of drugs for sale or supply was up by a fifth.