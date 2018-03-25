15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Sunday

Sports Sunday

Almost 700 people on waiting lists for home care packages in the west

By GBFM News
March 25, 2018

Time posted: 11:50 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has called on the Health Minister to act, as nearly 700 people are on waiting lists for home care packages in Galway, Roscommon and Mayo.

Galway Roscommon Fianna Fáil TD Eugene Murphy says that home care packages allow many people to be treated effectively at home, thereby freeing up hospital beds amid a serious trolley crisis.

Nationally, almost five and a half thousand people are on waiting lists for home care packages.

Deputy Murphy says investment in homecare packages will help tackle the trolley crisis.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Sunday 25th March, 2018
Mexican magic from Michael Duffy and Denis Lynch as first Global Champions League of the season goes to all-Irish Miami Celtics
March 25, 2018
Sunday Times Rich List reveals Galways wealthiest people
March 24, 2018
Lettermore doctor named new president of National Association of General Practitioners
March 24, 2018
€3m for research projects at NUI Galway

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 25, 2018
MATCH TRACKER NFL Galway V Kildare
March 25, 2018
Mexican magic from Michael Duffy and Denis Lynch as first Global Champions League of the season goes to all-Irish Miami Celtics
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK