Almost 700 people on waiting lists for home care packages in the west

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD has called on the Health Minister to act, as nearly 700 people are on waiting lists for home care packages in Galway, Roscommon and Mayo.

Galway Roscommon Fianna Fáil TD Eugene Murphy says that home care packages allow many people to be treated effectively at home, thereby freeing up hospital beds amid a serious trolley crisis.

Nationally, almost five and a half thousand people are on waiting lists for home care packages.

Deputy Murphy says investment in homecare packages will help tackle the trolley crisis.