The Feel Good Factor

Almost 70 street feasts planned for city and county

By GBFM News
June 9, 2018

Time posted: 12:07 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Street feasts will take place at 67 locations across Galway tomorrow (10/6) to celebrate the national day of street parties and community celebrations.

Some of the areas to host feasts are Aran Islands, Athenry, Raheen, Oranmore, Craughwell, Clifden and Galway city.

The national initiative facilitates social inclusion and community building and no money is exchanged with neighbours simply contributing whatever they can, whether its plates, chairs or food.

Street feasts get underway in the city and county from noon tomorrow.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
