Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost three thousand Galway students are assessing their third level options after receiving an offer from the CAO.

2,876 Galway applicants were issued with a first round offer today, a decrease of 3 percent on the number of offers issued last year.

Over 4,200 Galway students applied for a third level place this year.

Students have until the 24th of August to accept their offers with the next round of CAO offers taking place on the 29th of August.