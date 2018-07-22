15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Almost 1300 children waiting for outpatient appointments at UHG

July 22, 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 1,300 children are waiting for an outpatient appointment at University Hospital Galway.

That’s according to Galway East Deputy Anne Rabbitte.

She says the latest waiting list figures reveal that nationally, there are almost 55 thousand children waiting for such appointments.

The Fianna Fail Deputy claims more than 10-thousand of these have been waiting longer than 18 months.

She further claims that this is a ten-fold increase in waiting list times since Simon Harris assumed the role of Health Minister in May 2016.

