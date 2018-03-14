ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE: SEMI-FINAL PLACES UP FOR GRABS IN DIVISION 1

Dublin and Clare both make the quarter-final stages of the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 having met in last year’s relegation play-off. They reverse roles with Cork and Waterford, who meet in this year’s relegation play-off, with the losers dropping to Division 1B of the Allianz Hurling League, replacing promoted Limerick who won all five of their games.

Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-final line-up is as follows:

13:00: Offaly v Kilkenny, Bord na Mona, O’Connor Park.

14:00: Wexford v Galway, Innovate Wexford Park.

15:00: Dublin v Tipperary, Parnell Park.

16:00: Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds.

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A Relegation play-off

15:00: Cork v Waterford, Pairc Ui Rinn.

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Relegation play-off

14:00: Antrim v Laois, Dunloy.

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A Final

14:30: Carlow v Westmeath, Portlaoise.

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B Final:

13:00: Down v Mayo, Kingspan Breffni Park.

CLARE v LIMERICK

They meet for the first time since last year’s Munster semi-final when Clare won by 3-17 to 2-16 in Thurles. They last met in the Allianz Hurling League in the final round of Division 1B games in 2016 when Clare clinched promotion with a 1-19 to 0-18 win in Cusack Park.

Limerick, who last won the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 title in 1997, beat Cork in last year’s quarter-final before losing to Galway in the semi-final. Clare, who last won the Allianz Hurling League title in 2016, did not reach last year’s quarter-final, instead surviving a relegation play-off with Dublin.

HOW THEY REACHED THE QUARTER-FINALS

CLARE (ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1A)

Clare 1-21 Tipperary 0-19

Clare 2-18 Kilkenny 1-18

Clare 0-23 Cork 0-19

Wexford 0-20 Clare 1-13

Waterford 1-23 Clare 1-20

Played 5 Won 3, Lost 2

***

LIMERICK (ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1B)

Limerick 1-25 Laois 0-18

Limerick 1-24 Offaly 0-10

Limerick 1-26 Dublin 0-17

Limerick 3-21 Antrim 0-13

Limerick 2-18 Galway 1-19

Played 5 Won 5

WEXFORD v GALWAY

They met twice last year, with Wexford winning an Allianz Hurling League Division 1B game by 1-21 to 3-13 in Pearse Stadium in February, while Galway won the Leinster final in Croke Park in July (0-29 to 1-17).

Galway are the defending Allianz Hurling League champions while Wexford last won the Division 1 title in 1973. Galway beat Waterford in last year’s Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter final while Wexford beat Kilkenny.

HOW THEY REACHED THE QUARTER-FINALS

WEXFORD (ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1A)

Wexford 2-20 Waterford 0-19

Wexford 0-21 Cork 1-14

Tipperary 3-21 Wexford 1-21

Wexford 0-20 Clare 1-13

Kilkenny 0-22 Wexford 0-19

Played 5, Won 3, Lost 2

***

GALWAY (ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1B)

Galway 1-19 Antrim 1-16

Galway 2-18 Laois 0-17

Galway 2-19 Offaly 0-14

Galway 1-20 Dublin 1-14

Limerick 2-18 Galway 1-19

Played 5, Won 4, Lost 1

TIPPERARY v DUBLIN

Their last meeting was in the 2017 All-Ireland qualifiers when Tipperary won by 6-26 to 1-19 in Thurles. Tipperary were also easy winners over Dublin in last year’s Allianz Hurling League, winning their first round game by 1-24 to 1-8.

Tipperary last won the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 in 2008 while Dublin were last successful in 2011. Tipperary beat Offaly in last year’s quarter-final while Dublin were relegated to 1B after losing a play-off to Clare.

HOW THEY REACHED THE QUARTER-FINALS

TIPPERARY (ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1A)

Clare 1-21 Tipperary 0-19

Tipperary 1-20 Waterford 1-11

Tipperary 3-21 Wexford 1-21

Kilkenny 2-22 Tipperary 2-21

Tipperary 1-24 Cork 1-21

Played 5, Won 3 Lost 2

***

DUBLIN (ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1B)

Offaly 2-25 Dublin 1-15

Dublin 0-23 Antrim 0-22

Limerick 1-26 Dublin 0-17

Galway 1-20 Dublin 1-14

Dublin 3-23 Laois 0-17

Played 5, Won 2, Lost 3

KILKENNY v OFFALY

Their last clash was in the 2016 Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-finals when Kilkenny won by 6-20 to 0-14 in Nowlan Park. Kilkenny last won the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 title in 2014 while Offaly’s sole success came in 1991. Both lost last year’s quarter-finals, Kilkenny going down to Wexford (2-18 to 0-19) and Offaly losing to Tipperary (4-28 to 3-13).

HOW THEY REACHED THE QUARTER-FINALS

KILKENNY (ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1A)

Cork 1-24 Kilkenny 0-24

Clare 2-18 Kilkenny 1-18

Kilkenny 1-20 Waterford 1-12

Kilkenny 2-22 Tipperary 2-21

Kilkenny 0-22 Wexford 0-19

Played 5, Won 3 Lost 2

***

OFFALY (ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1B)

Offaly 2-25 Dublin 1-15

Limerick 1-24 Offaly 0-10

Galway 2-19 Offaly 0-14

Offaly 1-21 Laois 1-16

Antrim 2-21 Offaly 2-18

Played 5, Won 2 Lost 3

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1A RELEGATION PLAY-OFF: CORK v WATERFORD

They meet for the second time in three weeks, with Waterford having won their Round 4 clash by 1-20 to 1-15.

Cork started the campaign with a win over Kilkenny but have since lost four times. Waterford lost their first three games but won the last two against Cork and Clare.

This is the second time in three seasons that Cork have been in a relegation play-off, beating Galway in 2016. Cork lost an Allianz Hurling League Division 1A relegation play-off in 2013 while Waterford were relegated a year later.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

CORK

Cork 1-24 Kilkenny 0-24

Wexford 0-21 Cork 1-14

Clare 0-23 Cork 0-19

Waterford 1-20 Cork 1-15

Tipperary 1-24 Cork 1-21

Played 5; Won 1, Lost 4

***

WATERFORD

Wexford 2-20 Waterford 0-19

Tipperary 1-20 Waterford 1-11

Kilkenny 1-20 Waterford 1-12

Waterford 1-20 Cork 1-15

Waterford 1-23 Clare 1-20

Played 5; Won 2, Lost 3

ALLLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1B RELEGATION PLAY-OFF: ANTRIM v LAOIS

Laois beat Antrim by five points in their Allianz Hurling League Division 1B clash in Portlaoise last month. Antrim led by three points early on before Laois got on top, opening up a 0-13 to 0-8 lead at half-time. They scored 0-14 in the second half, helping them to record their only win of the campaign. Antrim’s only win came against Offaly last Sunday.

HOW THEY GOT HERE

ANTRIM

Galway 1-19 Antrim 1-16

Dublin 0-23 Antrim 0-22

Laois 0-27 Antrim 2-16

Limerick 3-21 Antrim 0-13

Antrim 2-21 Offaly 2-18

Played 5, Won 1 Lost 4

***

LAOIS

Limerick 1-25 Laois 0-18

Galway 2-18 Laois 0-17

Laois 0-27 Antrim 2-16

Offaly 1-21 Laois 1-16

Dublin 3-23 Laois 0-17

Played 5, Won 1, Lost 4

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A FINAL: CARLOW v WESTMEATH

Westmeath won all five Allianz Hurling League Division 2A games, including a first round win over Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park in late January. It was level at 0-8 each at half-time before Carlow pulled two points clear. However, Westmeath pulled away in the final ten minutes to win by 0-19 to 0-15.

Carlow were defeated in the last two Allianz Hurling League Division 2A finals, losing out to Antrim last year and to Westmeath in 2016.

PATHS TO THE FINAL

CARLOW

Westmeath 0-19 Carlow 0-15

Carlow 1-18 Kerry 1-11

Carlow 3-23 London 0-15

Carlow 3-15 Kildare 1-6

Carlow 0-20 Meath 1-13

***

WESTMEATH

Westmeath 0-19 Carlow 0-15

Westmeath 1-20 Kildare 2-11

Westmeath 1-19 Meath 1-18

Westmeath 2-12 London 1-10

Westmeath 1-20 Kerry 0-16;

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2B FINAL: DOWN v MAYO

They meet for the second time in a week, with Down having won by 3-19 to 0-14 in the final series of group games last Sunday. Mayo had won their four previous games while Down’s only defeat was against Donegal.

PATHS TO THE FINAL

DOWN

Down 2-17 Derry 1-14

Down 1-24 Wicklow 0-16

Down 3-15 Armagh 0-13

Donegal 0-17 Down 0-14

Down 3-19 Mayo 0-14

MAYO

Mayo 2-16 Donegal 1-9

Mayo 3-15 Armagh 2-13

Mayo 0-13 Derry 0-10

Mayo 1-22 Wicklow 2-16

Down 3-19 Mayo 0-14

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE 2018: RESULTS & FIXTURES

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1A

Round 1: Cork 1-24 Kilkenny 0-24; Wexford 2-20 Waterford 0-19; Clare 1-21 Tipperary 0-19.

Round 2: Tipperary 1-20 Waterford 1-11; Clare 2-18 Kilkenny 1-18; Wexford 0-21 Cork 1-14.

Round 3: Tipperary 3-21 Wexford 1-21; Clare 0-23 Cork 0-19; Kilkenny 1-20 Waterford 1-12.

Round 4: Kilkenny 2-22 Tipperary 2-21; Waterford 1-20 Cork 1-15; Wexford 0-20 Clare 1-13.

Round 5: Kilkenny 0-22 Wexford 0-19; Tipperary 1-24 Cork1-21; Waterford 1-23 Clare 1-20

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A Relegation play-off: Mar 18: Cork v Waterford.

ALLIANZ HURLING DIVISION 1B

Round 1: Offaly 2-25 Dublin 1-15; Galway 1-19 Antrim 1-16; Limerick 1-25 Laois 0-18

Round 2: Galway 2-18 Laois 0-17; Dublin 0-23 Antrim 0-22; Limerick 1-24 Offaly 0-10.

Round 3: Laois 0-27 Antrim 2-16; Limerick 1-26 Dublin 0-17; Galway 2-19 Offaly 0-14.

Round 4: Limerick 3-21 Antrim 0-13; Galway 1-20 Dublin 1-14; Offaly 1-21 Laois 1-16

Round 5: Limerick 2-18 Galway 1-19; Dublin 3-23 Laois 0-17; Antrim 2-21 Offaly 2-18.

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B Relegation play-off: Mar 18: Antrim v Laois.

QUARTER-FINALS

Mar 17/18: Wexford v Galway; Dublin v Tipperary; Clare v Limerick; Kilkenny v Offaly

SEMI-FINALS

Mar 24/25: Tipperary/Dublin v Clare/Limerick; Kilkenny/Offaly v Galway/Wexford

FINAL

Mar 31

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

Round 1: Westmeath 0-19 Carlow 0-15; Meath 1-17 Kildare 0-17; Kerry 2-30 London 1-13.

Round 2: Meath 1-24 London 1-14; Westmeath 1-20 Kildare 2-11; Carlow 1-18 Kerry 1-11.

Round 3: Feb 18: Carlow 3-23 London 0-15; Kerry 1-23 Kildare 0-10, Westmeath 1-19 Meath 1-18.

Round 4: Westmeath 2-12 London 1-10; Kerry 3-19 Meath 1-9; Carlow 3-15 Kildare 1-6.

Round 5: Westmeath 1-20 Kerry 0-16; Carlow 0-20 Meath 1-13; London 1-19 Kildare 0-15

Final: Westmeath v Carlow

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2B

Round 1: Down 2-17 Derry 1-14; Mayo 2-16 Donegal 1-9; Wicklow 4-20 Armagh 1-12.

Round 2: Donegal 4-17 Derry 2-9; Down1-24 Wicklow 0-16; Mayo 3-15 Armagh 2-13.

Round 3: Wicklow 2-21 Donegal 0-21; Mayo 0-13 Derry 0-10; Down 3-15 Armagh 0-13.

Round 4: Armagh 2-18 Derry 1-15; Donegal 0-17 Down 0-14; Mayo 1-22 Wicklow 2-16

Round 5: Donegal 2-17 Armagh 1-17; Down 3-19 Mayo 0-14; Wicklow 3-15 Derry 2-13.

Final: Down v Mayo

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3A

Round 1: Roscommon 3-17 Louth 1-6; Warwickshire 3-16 Tyrone 2-14; Monaghan 0-16 Longford 0-12.

Round 2: Warwickshire 1-14 Longford 0-11; Monaghan 0-16 Roscommon 1-13; Louth 4-12 Tyrone 0-20.

Round 3: Louth 1-16 Warwickshire 1-16; Roscommon 1-25 Longford 1-10; Tyrone 2-15 Monaghan 0-17

Round 4: Louth 4-17 Longford 5-7; Warwickshire 2-17 Monaghan 3-13; Tyrone 1-16 Roscommon 1-12.

Round 5: Warwickshire 1-23 Roscommon 3-10; Monaghan 1-13 Louth 1-13; Tyrone 2-21 Longford 1-14

Final: Warwickshire v Louth

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3B

Round 1: Lancashire 2-25 Fermanagh 1-11; Leitrim 1-9 Sligo 0-8

Round 2: Lancashire 0-15 Leitrim 0-14; Sligo 2-19 Cavan 0-4.

Round 3: Leitrim 2-12 Leitrim 1-11; Lancashire 2-18 Cavan 1-12.

Round 4: Lancashire 3-15 Sligo 2-9; Cavan 3-8 Fermanagh 0-16.

Round 5: Leitrim 6-21 Cavan 3-7; Sligo 2-4 Fermanagh 0-9

Final: Lancashire v Leitrim