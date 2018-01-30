ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE: ROUND TWO TO PROVIDE FIRST QUARTER-FINAL POINTERS

With only five rounds in six-team groups in the Allianz Hurling League, the second series of games next weekend will have a crucial bearing on placings across all the divisions.

In Division 1, counties who win their first two games in 1A and 1B are well on their way to qualifying for the quarter-finals. Cork, Wexford and Clare (1A) and Galway, Offaly and Limerick (1B) all won their opening games.

Venues and times subject to confirmation.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1A: EARLY PRESSURE ON TIPPERARY, WATERFORD AND KILKENNY

Saturday (7.0): Tipperary v Waterford, Semple Stadium

Sunday (2.0): Kilkenny v Clare, Nowlan Park; Wexford v Cork, Innovate Wexford Park

It’s early days in the new campaign but already the pressure is on Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny, who lost to Clare, Wexford and Cork respectively in the first round. Tipperary and Waterford meet in Semple Stadium on Saturday evening in what will be their first competitive clash since last year’s Allianz Hurling League when Tipperary won by six points in Round 2 in Walsh Park. A year earlier, Waterford beat Tipperary by a point in the Allianz Hurling League clash in Semple Stadium before losing heavily to the Premier County in the Munster final later that year.

The winners of Wexford v Cork will be guaranteed at least a share of top spot after their respective first round wins last Sunday. It will the first Wexford-Cork Allianz Hurling League clash since the 2015 quarter-final which the Leesiders won by four points.

Clare are looking for their third successive Allianz Hurling League win over Kilkenny. They beat the Cats by 13 points in Round 2 last year and by nine points in the 2016 semi-final. Kilkenny beat Clare by a point twice in the 2015 Allianz Hurling League (Round 5 and relegation play-off). Both games were in Nowlan Park.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1B: OFFALY’S CONFIDENCE SOARS AFTER CROKE PARK VICTORY

Saturday (7.0): Laois v Galway, O’Moore Park

Sunday (2.0): Offaly v Limerick, Bord na Mona, O’Connor Park; Antrim v Dublin, Corrigan Park, Belfast

Offaly produced one of the most eye-catching performances on the opening weekend, when beating Dublin by 13 points in Croke Park, which is a huge confidence-booster for their clash with Limerick – who beat Laois in the opening round – when the sides meet next Sunday. Offaly last beat Limerick in the Allianz Hurling League in 2015, losing consecutive meetings in 2016 and 2017.

Dublin travel to Belfast to take on Antrim, who ran All-Ireland champions Galway to three points last Sunday. It will be second clash between the counties in a month, with Dublin having won a Walsh Cup tie by 4-16 to 0-17 in Parnell Park in early January.

Laois host All-Ireland champions, Galway on Saturday night, having lost to the Tribesmen by 3-31 to 1-11 in last year’s Allianz Hurling League.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A: FIRST ROUND WINNERS v FIRST ROUND LOSERS

Saturday (1.0): London v Meath, McGovern Park, Ruislip

Sunday: Westmeath v Kildare, TEG Cusack Park, 12.30; Kerry v Carlow, Tralee, 2.0

Kerry, Meath and Westmeath, all of whom won last weekend, take on the three losing sides, opening up the possibility of a sizeable gap emerging after just two rounds. Meath, who came up from 2B this year, started the 2A campaign in fine style with a win over Kildare and will head for Ruislip to take on London on Saturday. London were well beaten by Kerry in the first round.

Westmeath host Kildare, who beat them by five points in last year’s Allianz Hurling League while Kerry, who came down from 1B this year, will be at home to Carlow.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2B: HIGH-SCORING TRIO BID FOR SECOND WINS

Sunday: Donegal v Derry, Letterkenny, 12.30; Armagh v Mayo, Athletic Grounds, 2.0; Down v Wicklow, Ballycran, 2.0

The three first round winners, Down, Mayo, Wicklow scored 8-53 between them while conceding only 3-35. It puts the pressure on Armagh, Derry and Donegal in next weekend’s second round where the clash of Down and Wicklow looks especially interesting. Wicklow beat Down by ten points last year.

Mayo will fancy their chances against Armagh, who lost to Wicklow by 17 points last Sunday while Donegal and Derry will each be hoping to get off the mark after defeats last weekend.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3A: MONAGHAN AND ROSCOMMON IN BID FOR TOP SPOT

Saturday: Warwickshire v Longford, Pairc na hEireann, 1.0

Sunday (2.0): Louth v Tyrone, Darver; Monaghan v Roscommon, Inniskeen

Monaghan and Roscommon, who beat Longford and Louth respectively in Round 1, meet in Inniskeen. Warwickshire, who had a fine win over Tyrone, will be attempting to boost their promotion hopes at home to Longford while Louth and Tyrone are looking for their first points.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3B: CAVAN HAVE FIRST OUTING

Sunday: Leitrim v Lancashire, Ballinamore, 1.0; Cavan v Sligo, Kingspan Breffni Park, 2.0

Cavan have their first outing of the campaign at home to Sligo, who lost to Leitrim last Sunday. The winners of Leitrim v Lancashire will move to the top of the table.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE 2018: RESULTS & FIXTURES

DIVISION 1A

Round 1: Cork 1-24 Kilkenny 0-24; Wexford 2-20 Waterford 0-19; Clare 1-21 Tipperary 0-19.

Round 2: Feb 3: Tipperary v Waterford; Feb 4: Kilkenny v Clare; Wexford v Cork.

Round 3: Feb 17: Tipperary v Wexford; Feb 18: Clare v Cork; Waterford v Kilkenny.

Round 4: Feb 25: Kilkenny v Tipperary; Cork v Waterford; Wexford v Clare.

Round 5: Mar 4: Kilkenny v Wexford; Tipperary v Cork; Waterford v Clare.

Relegation play-off: Mar 11

DIVISION 1B

Round 1: Offaly 2-25 Dublin 1-15; Galway 1-19 Antrim 1-16; Limerick 1-25 Laois 0-18

Round 2: Feb 3: Laois v Galway; Feb 4: Antrim v Dublin; Offaly v Limerick.

Round 3: Feb 17: Laois v Antrim; Limerick v Dublin; Feb 18: Galway v Offaly.

Round 4: Feb 25: Antrim v Limerick; Dublin v Galway; Offaly v Laois.

Round 5: Mar 4: Galway v Limerick; Laois v Dublin; Offaly v Antrim.

Relegation play-off: Mar 11

QUARTER-FINALS: Mar 11: First 1A v Fourth 1B; Second 1A v Third 1B; Third 1A v Second 1B; Fourth 1A v First 1B.

SEMI-FINALS: Mar 18

FINAL: Mar 24

DIVISION 2A

Round 1: Westmeath 0-19 Carlow 0-15; Meath 1-17 Kildare 0-17; Kerry 2-30 London 1-13.

Round 2: Feb 3: London v Meath; Feb 4: Westmeath v Kildare; Kerry v Carlow

Round 3: Feb 18: London v Carlow; Kildare v Kerry, Meath v Westmeath.

Round 4: Feb 25: London v Westmeath; Kerry v Meath; Carlow v Kildare.

Round 5: Mar 4: Westmeath v Kerry; Meath v Carlow; London v Kildare.

Final: Mar 11

DIVISION 2B

Round 1: Down 2-17 Derry 1-14; Mayo 2-16 Donegal 1-9; Wicklow 4-20 Armagh 1-12.

Round 2: Feb 4: Donegal v Derry; Down v Wicklow; Armagh v Mayo.

Round 3: Feb 18: Wicklow v Donegal; Derry v Mayo; Down v Armagh.

Round 4: Feb 25: Derry v Armagh; Donegal v Down; Mayo v Wicklow

Round 5: Mar 4: Armagh v Donegal; Down v Mayo; Wicklow v Derry

Mar 11: Final

DIVISION 3A

Round 1: Roscommon 3-17 Louth 1-6; Warwickshire 3-16 Tyrone 2-14; Monaghan 0-16 Longford 0-12.

Round 2: Feb 3: Warwickshire v Longford; Feb 4: Monaghan v Roscommon; Louth v Tyrone.

Round 3: Feb 18: Louth v Warwickshire; Roscommon v Longford; Monaghan v Tyrone.

Round 4: Feb 25: Longford v Louth; Warwickshire v Monaghan; Tyrone v Roscommon.

Round 5: Mar 4: Roscommon v Warwickshire; Monaghan v Louth; Longford v Tyrone

Final: Mar 11

DIVISION 3B

Round 1: Lancashire 2-25 Fermanagh 1-11; Leitrim 1-9 Sligo 0-8

Round 2: Feb 4: Leitrim v Lancashire; Cavan v Sligo.

Round 3: Feb 18: Fermanagh v Leitrim; Lancashire v Cavan.

Round 4: Feb 25: Sligo v Lancashire; Cavan v Fermanagh.

Round 5: Mar 4: Leitrim v Cavan; Fermanagh v Sligo

Final: Mar 11