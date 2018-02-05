ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE PAUSES BEFORE ROUND 3

After two rounds, which were played earlier than usual this year, the Allianz hurling League has a free weekend before the action resumes on February 17th/18th.

Wexford and Clare (1A), Limerick and Galway (1B) have all won their opening two games in the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 while Kilkenny and Waterford (1A), Antrim and Laois (1B) have yet to get off the mark.

Wexford are enjoying their best run for a long time, having won promotion from the Allianz Hurling League Division 1B last year, before reaching the semi-final. They later reached the Leinster final, where they lost to Galway and have now started life in the top tier with two wins. Their remaining games are against Tipperary (away), Clare (home) and Kilkenny (away).

New Dublin manager, Pat Gilroy enjoyed his first win last Sunday, a one-point success over Antrim. Their next outing is away to Limerick on Saturday week. Limerick have made a great start, beating Laois and Offaly by a combined total of 27 points, which leaves them 17 points ahead of Galway on scoring difference at the head of the table.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE 2018: RESULTS & FIXTURES

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1A

Round 1: Cork 1-24 Kilkenny 0-24; Wexford 2-20 Waterford 0-19; Clare 1-21 Tipperary 0-19.

Round 2: Tipperary 1-20 Waterford 1-11; Clare 2-18 Kilkenny 1-18; Wexford 0-21 Cork 1-14.

Round 3: Feb 17: Tipperary v Wexford; Feb 18: Clare v Cork; Waterford v Kilkenny.

Round 4: Feb 25: Kilkenny v Tipperary; Cork v Waterford; Wexford v Clare.

Round 5: Mar 4: Kilkenny v Wexford; Tipperary v Cork; Waterford v Clare.

Relegation play-off: Mar 11

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 1B

Round 1: Offaly 2-25 Dublin 1-15; Galway 1-19 Antrim 1-16; Limerick 1-25 Laois 0-18

Round 2: Galway 2-18 Laois 0-17; Dublin 0-23 Antrim 0-22; Limerick 1-24 Offaly 0-10.

Round 3: Feb 17: Laois v Antrim; Limerick v Dublin; Feb 18: Galway v Offaly.

Round 4: Feb 25: Antrim v Limerick; Dublin v Galway; Offaly v Laois.

Round 5: Mar 4: Galway v Limerick; Laois v Dublin; Offaly v Antrim.

Relegation play-off: Mar 11

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE QUARTER-FINALS

Mar 11: First 1A v Fourth 1B; Second 1A v Third 1B; Third 1A v Second 1B; Fourth 1A v First 1B.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE SEMI-FINALS

Mar 18

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE FINAL

Mar 24

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2A

Round 1: Westmeath 0-19 Carlow 0-15; Meath 1-17 Kildare 0-17; Kerry 2-30 London 1-13.

Round 2: Meath 1-24 London 1-14; Westmeath 1-20 Kildare 2-11; Carlow 1-18 Kerry 1-11.

Round 3: Feb 18: London v Carlow; Kildare v Kerry, Meath v Westmeath.

Round 4: Feb 25: London v Westmeath; Kerry v Meath; Carlow v Kildare.

Round 5: Mar 4: Westmeath v Kerry; Meath v Carlow; London v Kildare.

Final: Mar 11

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 2B

Round 1: Down 2-17 Derry 1-14; Mayo 2-16 Donegal 1-9; Wicklow 4-20 Armagh 1-12.

Round 2: Donegal 4-17 Derry 2-9; Down1-24 Wicklow 0-16; Mayo 3-15 Armagh 2-13.

Round 3: Feb 18: Wicklow v Donegal; Derry v Mayo; Down v Armagh.

Round 4: Feb 25: Derry v Armagh; Donegal v Down; Mayo v Wicklow

Round 5: Mar 4: Armagh v Donegal; Down v Mayo; Wicklow v Derry

Mar 11: Final

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3A

Round 1: Roscommon 3-17 Louth 1-6; Warwickshire 3-16 Tyrone 2-14; Monaghan 0-16 Longford 0-12.

Round 2: Warwickshire 1-14 Longford 0-11; Monaghan 0-16 Roscommon 1-13; Louth 4-12 Tyrone 0-20.

Round 3: Feb 18: Louth v Warwickshire; Roscommon v Longford; Monaghan v Tyrone.

Round 4: Feb 25: Longford v Louth; Warwickshire v Monaghan; Tyrone v Roscommon.

Round 5: Mar 4: Roscommon v Warwickshire; Monaghan v Louth; Longford v Tyrone

Final: Mar 11

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3B

Round 1: Lancashire 2-25 Fermanagh 1-11; Leitrim 1-9 Sligo 0-8

Round 2: Lancashire 0-15 Leitrim 0-14; Sligo 2-19 Cavan 0-4.

Round 3: Feb 18: Fermanagh v Leitrim; Lancashire v Cavan.

Round 4: Feb 25: Sligo v Lancashire; Cavan v Fermanagh.

Round 5: Mar 4: Leitrim v Cavan; Fermanagh v Sligo

Final: Mar 11